Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0796 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
Power Assets Stock Down 0.1 %
Power Assets stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Power Assets has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $6.95.
Power Assets Company Profile
