Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 37,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 188,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.95 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

