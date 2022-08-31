Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of Premier stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth $264,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 3,921.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

