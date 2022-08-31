PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives $42.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,984,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,091 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 582,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 340,596 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 288,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,484,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 15.27 and a current ratio of 16.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $47.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 138.49% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

