PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives $42.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.71.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics
In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 15.27 and a current ratio of 16.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $47.73.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 138.49% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.