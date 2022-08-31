Project TXA (TXA) Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Project TXA has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $400,654.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00835596 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Project TXA Coin Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Project TXA Coin Trading
