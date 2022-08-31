Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,126 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Prologis worth $115,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 201,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.43. 19,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

