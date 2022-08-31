PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Trading 7.5% Higher

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 1,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 35,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGRU shares. JMP Securities started coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock.
PropertyGuru Stock Up 7.5 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PropertyGuru Company Profile
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
