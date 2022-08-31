PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Trading 7.5% Higher

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 1,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 35,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGRU shares. JMP Securities started coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock.

Get PropertyGuru alerts:

PropertyGuru Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PropertyGuru Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth about $299,978,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.