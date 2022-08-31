Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 25.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

