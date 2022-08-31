Prosper Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00003263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $523,712.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prosper has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00055040 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001937 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00030591 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

