Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,904 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $101.00. 68,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,725. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average of $97.68. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

