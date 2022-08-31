Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,766 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

LYB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

