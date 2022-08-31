Providence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 1.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,398,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $371,552,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

STZ traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

