Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,867,000 after acquiring an additional 852,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Xylem by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,407,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,766,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xylem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,629,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,159,000 after purchasing an additional 109,467 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xylem Stock Performance

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.06. 10,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,007. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $85.88.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

