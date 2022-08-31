Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 17,319 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

USB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 128,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,863. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

