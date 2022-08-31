PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 5,237 shares.The stock last traded at $28.60 and had previously closed at $30.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
PureTech Health Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health
PureTech Health Company Profile
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureTech Health (PRTC)
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.