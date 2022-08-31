PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 5,237 shares.The stock last traded at $28.60 and had previously closed at $30.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

PureTech Health Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.