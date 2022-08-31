PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Guggenheim

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

PVH opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 65,618 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PVH by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

