PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. OTR Global lowered PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

PVH stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.34. PVH has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 34.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 14.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PVH by 564.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 100.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 87.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 303,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

