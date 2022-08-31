PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.84, but opened at $59.51. PVH shares last traded at $61.03, with a volume of 22,600 shares traded.

PVH has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global downgraded PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PVH by 37.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 2,820.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,775,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PVH by 13.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

