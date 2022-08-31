Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,236 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,424,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

GDXJ stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

