Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,549 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GSK by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in GSK by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

