Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $568,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $606.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.28.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146 over the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.36.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

