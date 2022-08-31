Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $221,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

