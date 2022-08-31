Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.37. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

