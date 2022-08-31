Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,965,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 79,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,923,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 320,895 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.