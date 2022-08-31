Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 201,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39,859 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

