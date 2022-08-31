Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.0 %

NIKE stock opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.47.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.