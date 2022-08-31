Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 794 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 150,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET stock opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

