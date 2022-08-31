QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Raised by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,606 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.9% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.15. The company had a trading volume of 71,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

