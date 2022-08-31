Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,892 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 124,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.57. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

