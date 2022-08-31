Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 3,066 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 25.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $347.29. 13,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,047. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

