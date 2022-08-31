Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.35. 323,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,422,805. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

