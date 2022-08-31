Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 464.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,483,000 after buying an additional 505,059 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 5,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $87.99. 114,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,147. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average is $99.48. The company has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

