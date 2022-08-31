Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.70 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,474,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,635,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.71. 237,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,547,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.