Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 41,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 312,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,036,000 after purchasing an additional 286,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Pfizer by 24.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,971,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,078,000 after purchasing an additional 383,242 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 740,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,473,618. The company has a market capitalization of $255.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.