Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $7.56 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.2% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Danaher by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 174,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34,071 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.08. 63,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.66 and a 200-day moving average of $269.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

