Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 934 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.8% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 47.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 39.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 731,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $162,664,000 after acquiring an additional 208,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,540,046. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day moving average of $175.36. The stock has a market cap of $440.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

