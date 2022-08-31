Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 9,655 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in F5 by 1,009.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110,915 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,892,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,278,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $988,147. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.78. 2,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.15. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

