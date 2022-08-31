Quantstamp Market Cap Tops $14.90 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $14.90 million and $962,703.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,038.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00082034 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

QSP is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.