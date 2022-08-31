Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15,599.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and $15,599.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.91 or 0.07727950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00161200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00268746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.67 or 0.00749168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00578405 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001081 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,537,875 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

