Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) CAO Sells $29,657.60 in Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Qurate Retail Trading Down 0.1 %
Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.69. 74,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,216. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76.
Qurate Retail Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
