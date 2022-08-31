Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) CAO Sells $29,657.60 in Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 0.1 %

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.69. 74,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,216. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $36,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.7% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.1% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 63,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.