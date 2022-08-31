Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $10.84

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.00. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 2 shares.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

