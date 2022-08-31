Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$75.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.28 million.

Shares of RDWR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,530. The company has a market capitalization of $974.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 1.06. Radware has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.68 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. StockNews.com cut Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Radware by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Radware by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 43,184 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Radware by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 110,495 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

