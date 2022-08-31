RAI Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.87 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 19% against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.67 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

RAI Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

