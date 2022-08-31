Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.97 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00014383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $14.97 million and $896,522.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00819548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,148,226 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

