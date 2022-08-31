RamenSwap (RAMEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5,097.67

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One RamenSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RamenSwap has a market capitalization of $5,097.67 and $41,537.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RamenSwap has traded 89.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00411455 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00816930 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015455 BTC.
RamenSwap Coin Profile
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.
Buying and Selling RamenSwap
