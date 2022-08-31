RamenSwap (RAMEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5,097.67

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One RamenSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RamenSwap has a market capitalization of $5,097.67 and $41,537.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RamenSwap has traded 89.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RamenSwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00411455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00816930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015455 BTC.

RamenSwap Coin Profile

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.

Buying and Selling RamenSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RamenSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RamenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RamenSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RamenSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.