Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

RTX opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

