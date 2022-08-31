Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,459 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $40,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 123,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.96. 10,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

