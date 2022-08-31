Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading 5.7% Higher

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37. 622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,025,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $936.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

