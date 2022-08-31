Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MTY Food Group (MTY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MTY Food Group (TSE: MTY):
- 8/12/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$63.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$68.50.
- 7/15/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$77.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00.
MTY Food Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE MTY traded up C$0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$58.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,255. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$45.20 and a 52 week high of C$71.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$56.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.4399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MTY Food Group Announces Dividend
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
Featured Articles
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.