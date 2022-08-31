Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MTY Food Group (MTY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MTY Food Group (TSE: MTY):

8/12/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$63.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$68.50.

7/15/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$77.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE MTY traded up C$0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$58.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,255. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$45.20 and a 52 week high of C$71.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$56.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get MTY Food Group Inc alerts:

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.4399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.