Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Trading Down 0.6%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6,516 ($78.73) and last traded at GBX 6,580 ($79.51). Approximately 603,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,223,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,620 ($79.99).

RKT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,300 ($112.37) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,841.67 ($94.75).

The company has a market cap of £47.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,552.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,448.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,194.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 41.08%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

